Yes, childcare is costly, but nowhere near as costly as recent reports suggest – here's why
By Ben Phillips, Associate Professor, Centre for Social Research and Methods, Director, Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), Australian National University
The ACCC has published calculations for two children in care five days a week. More typical is one child in care two days a week. The typical cost is 5% of after-tax income, not 16%
- Monday, October 30, 2023