Why some people got blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine – new clues

By Richard Buka, Haematology Registrar and Clinical Research Fellow, University of Birmingham
Samantha Montague, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, University of Birmingham
AstraZeneca in partnership with the University of Oxford developed one of the first vaccines against COVID. The vaccine, which used an adenovirus to smuggle instructions into human cells to make antibodies against the novel coronavirus, saved countless lives. But a problem soon emerged. A tiny proportion – about one in 50,000 – of those vaccinated developed blood clots.

This blood clot syndrome is known as vaccine-induced immune…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
