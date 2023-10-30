Diabetes is South Africa's second biggest killer disease: hiking the sugar tax would help
By Karen Hofman, Professor and Programme Director, SA MRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand
Susan Goldstein, Associate Professor in the SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand
South Africa is suffering from an diabetes epidemic with 12 percent of the population suffering from this disease. The authors argue that the minister of finance must increase the sugar tax to 20%
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 30, 2023