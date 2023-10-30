Tolerance.ca
Niger delta is rich in resources, but environmental destruction is pushing people into poverty

By Otekenari David Elisha, Environmental Economist, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education
Nigeria’s Niger Delta region is rich in natural resources. Its vast oil and gas deposits are the mainstay of the country’s economy.

The region, in the southernmost part of the country, features coastal barrier islands, mangroves, freshwater swamp forests and lowland rain forests. The coast offers various ways of making a living, like fishing, tourism, producing salt, and farming coconut and bananas.

Yet it is estimated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
