Human Rights Observatory

How Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor became Halloween's theme song

By Megan Sarno, Assistant Professor of Music, University of Texas at Arlington
Imagine a grand house on a hill, after dark on an autumn night. As the door opens, an organ pierces through the thick silence and echoes through the cavernous halls.

The tune that comes to many minds will be Johann Sebastian Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565, an organ work composed in the early 18th century. Most people today recognize it as a sonic icon of a certain type of fear: haunting and archaic, the kind of thing likely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
