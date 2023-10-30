Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Six former prime ministers warn against letting the Israel-Gaza conflict divide Australians

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Six former prime ministers have issued a strong statement declaring support for both the Jewish and Palestinian communities in Australia and warning against allowing the Middle Eastern conflict to stoke division here.

The signatories are four former Liberal PMs – John Howard, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison – and two former Labor PMs, Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard.

The only other living former PM, Paul Keating, declined to sign. He has not publicly given his reasons.

The statement condemns the Hamas attack of October 7 on Israeli citizens, calls…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
