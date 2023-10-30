Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Two questions, hundreds of scientists, no easy answers: how small differences in data analysis make huge differences in results

By Hannah Fraser, Postdoctoral Researcher , The University of Melbourne
Elliot Gould, PhD student, School of Biosciences, The University of Melbourne
Timothy H. Parker, Professor of Biology and Environmental Studies, Whitman College
Over the past 20 years or so, there has been growing concern that many results published in scientific journals can’t be reproduced.

Depending on the field of research, studies have found efforts to redo published studies lead to different results in between 23% and 89% of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
