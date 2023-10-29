NZ's workplace rules will change again with each new government – unless we do this
By Bernard Walker, Associate Professor in Organisations and Leadership, University of Canterbury
Danaë Anderson, Research Lecturer, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Julienne Molineaux, Senior Lecturer, School of Social Sciences and Public Policy, Auckland University of Technology
Bringing together worker, business, and government representatives helped set clearer rules for everyone on public holidays. We need to try that same approach to lift NZ’s poor productivity.
