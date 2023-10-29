Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ's workplace rules will change again with each new government – unless we do this

By Bernard Walker, Associate Professor in Organisations and Leadership, University of Canterbury
Danaë Anderson, Research Lecturer, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Julienne Molineaux, Senior Lecturer, School of Social Sciences and Public Policy, Auckland University of Technology
Bringing together worker, business, and government representatives helped set clearer rules for everyone on public holidays. We need to try that same approach to lift NZ’s poor productivity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
