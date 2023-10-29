Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Necromancers, demons and friendly ghosts: humans have been fascinated with the afterlife since ancient Mesopotamia

By Louise Pryke, Honorary Research Associate, University of Sydney
Some of popular culture’s most famous ghosts and demons have roots in ancient Mesopotamia. What did ancient humans believe about the supernatural? And what stories did they tell?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
