Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
We discovered three new species of marsupial. Unfortunately, they're already extinct

By Jake Newman-Martin, PhD candidate, Curtin University
Alison Blyth, Senior Lecturer, Curtin University
Kenny Travouillon, Curator of Mammals, Western Australian Museum
Milo Barham, Associate Professor, Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Natalie Warburton, Associate Professor in Anatomy, Murdoch University
We found three previously unknown species of mulgaras hiding in museum collections – but all three have been driven to extinction since European colonisation of Australia.The Conversation


