Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Revelations about Buffy Sainte-Marie's ancestry is having a devastating impact on Indigenous communities across Canada

By Lori Campbell, Associate Vice President (Indigenous Engagement), University of Regina
The CBC report on iconic singer Buffy Sainte-Marie’s ancestry is having deep impact in multiple ways across Indigenous lands across Canada.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Killing' trees: How true environmental protection requires a revolution in how we talk about, and with, our forests
~ The latest mass shooting in Sault Ste. Marie highlights Ontario's epidemic of gender-based violence
~ Pup Play: Kink communities can help people build connections and improve their body image
~ Geopolitical chess game: Why India has no interest in serving as a western pawn
~ United Auto Workers union hails its tentative strike-ending deals with Ford and Stellantis that would raise top assembly-plant hourly pay to more than $40 as 'record contracts'
~ Students, Schools Under Attack Despite Landmark UN Resolution
~ In Bosnia and Herzegovina, one artist sees people as inspiration, photography as joy
~ Agoa trade deal talks: South Africa will need to carefully manage relations with the US and China
~ Shepherd Ndudzo's celebrated sculptures tell an untold history of southern African art
~ Worried economists call for a carbon price, a tax on coal exports, and 'green tariffs' to get Australia on the path to net zero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter