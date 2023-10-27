Tolerance.ca
White patients are more likely than Black patients to be given opioid medication for pain in US emergency departments

By Trevor Thompson, Associate Professor of Clinical Research, University of Greenwich
Sofia Stathi, Professor of Social Psychology, University of Greenwich
White people who visit hospital emergency departments with pain are 26% more likely than Black people to be given opioid pain medications such as morphine. This was a key finding from our recent study, published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. We also found that Black patients were 25% more likely than white patients to be given only non-opioid painkillers such as ibuprofen, which are typically available over the counter.

We examined more than 200,000 visit records of patients treated for pain, taken…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
