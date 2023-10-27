Discover 6 fascinating animals that live at the bottom of the St. Lawrence River
By Philippe Archambault, Professor & CoScientific Director of ArcticNet, Université Laval
Cindy Grant, Professionnelle de recherche, biologie marine & écologie benthique, Université Laval
Gabrièle Deslongchamps, Professionnelle de recherche, Université Laval
Lisa Treau De Coeli, Professionnelle de recherche en écologie benthique, Université Laval
In the vast St. Lawrence River, an impressive variety of animals live on the seabed. This group of organisms is called benthos or benthic invertebrates.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 26, 2023