Despite its inflammatory rhetoric, Iran is unlikely to attack Israel. Here's why
By Shahram Akbarzadeh, Convenor of the Middle East Studies Forum (MESF), and Deputy Director (International) at the Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University, Deakin University
Iran’s direct entry in the Israel-Hamas war could have military and political repercussions that would prove too risky for the ruling regime.
- Thursday, October 26, 2023