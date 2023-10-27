Deepfakes in warfare: new concerns emerge from their use around the Russian invasion of Ukraine
By John Joseph Twomey, PhD Candidate of Applied Psychology, University College Cork
Conor Linehan, Senior Lecturer of Applied Psychology, University College Cork
Gillian Murphy, Senior Lecturer, University College Cork
Visitors to a Ukrainian news website on the evening of February 18 2022, were greeted by a familiar sight, a video of their president giving a speech. While the resemblance was there, the face seemed slightly out of sync with the head of the Ukrainian president.
In the video, Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the war was over, a fact that the majority of Ukrainian people knew was false. It was a deepfake video. While this was happening online, the ticker at the bottom of the screen on the channel’s live television…
