Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deepfakes in warfare: new concerns emerge from their use around the Russian invasion of Ukraine

By John Joseph Twomey, PhD Candidate of Applied Psychology, University College Cork
Conor Linehan, Senior Lecturer of Applied Psychology, University College Cork
Gillian Murphy, Senior Lecturer, University College Cork
Visitors to a Ukrainian news website on the evening of February 18 2022, were greeted by a familiar sight, a video of their president giving a speech. While the resemblance was there, the face seemed slightly out of sync with the head of the Ukrainian president.

In the video, Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the war was over, a fact that the majority of Ukrainian people knew was false. It was a deepfake video. While this was happening online, the ticker at the bottom of the screen on the channel’s live television…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syrian war at ‘worst point’ in four years, says Commission of Inquiry head
~ What the anti-woke backlash against liberal feminism misses about causes like the gender pay gap
~ Parkinson's disease: tai chi may help manage symptoms – new research
~ Halloween foods from history reveal the holiday's surprising romantic side – and you can try them yourself
~ Violent and disturbing war images from the Mideast can stir deep emotions − a PTSD expert explains how to protect yourself and your kids from overexposure
~ Guinea: Unnecessary use of force against peaceful rally must not go unpunished
~ Global: Social media companies must step up crisis response on Israel-Palestine as online hate and censorship proliferate
~ Pakistan urged to halt Afghan deportations to avoid ‘human rights catastrophe’
~ Deconstructing the “beheaded babies” misinformation
~ A Halloween party in Boston turned ugly when a gang hurled antisemitic slurs and attacked Jewish teenagers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter