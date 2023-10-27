Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Electrifying offshore platforms targets a tiny fraction of the oil industry's emissions

By Tom Baxter, Honorary Senior Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, University of Aberdeen
We are all familiar with the greenhouse gas emissions that come from burning fossil fuels in car engines, central heating systems and power stations. Little discussed is the climate footprint of producing oil and gas in the first place.

Extracting, refining and distributing oil and gas requires energy. Pumps, compressors, heaters and drilling units treat and move the fuels from many kilometres underground using electricity typically generated by gas turbines. Clearly, burning gas at offshore…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
