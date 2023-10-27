Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pumpkin waste: three ways to stop your leftover lantern becoming a Halloween horror story

By Ebru Surucu-Balci, Assistant Professor in Circular Supply Chains, University of Bradford
This Halloween, around 18,000 tonnes of pumpkins will go to waste in the UK alone. That’s because, of the 30 million purchased each year, about half go entirely uneaten. That’s £27 million worth of edible food. The global costs will be far higher, once we add in the waste in the US and other countries where pumpkin carving is also a Halloween tradition.

The money spent on buying pumpkins is only a fraction of the true cost. When a pumpkin is wasted, the water, energy and labour used to grow and distribute…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
