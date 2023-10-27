All mines close. How can mining towns like Mount Isa best manage the ups and downs?
By Kimberley Crofts, Doctoral Student in Sustainable Transitions, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Liam Phelan, Senior Lecturer, School of Environmental and Life Sciences, University of Newcastle
For towns built on mining, mine closures have huge impacts. Because mines inevitably close, communities should be involved from the start in planning for that time.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 25, 2023