Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Britain's first Faith Museum is the ideal place to set aside your preconceptions about religion

By Alec Ryrie, Professor of the History of Christianity, Durham University
Britain’s first Faith Museum, which has recently opened in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, faces three problems. First, “religion” is an explosively controversial subject on which it’s almost impossible not to stir up anger. Yet it’s also a subject that a great many modern British people find baffling and laughably irrelevant to their lives. Finally, there is no such thing as “religion” or “faith” in the abstract – only specific faiths in actual people’s lives.

However, it turns out that a museum is the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syrian war at ‘worst point’ in four years, says Commission of Inquiry head
~ What the anti-woke backlash against liberal feminism misses about causes like the gender pay gap
~ Parkinson's disease: tai chi may help manage symptoms – new research
~ Halloween foods from history reveal the holiday's surprising romantic side – and you can try them yourself
~ Violent and disturbing war images from the Mideast can stir deep emotions − a PTSD expert explains how to protect yourself and your kids from overexposure
~ Guinea: Unnecessary use of force against peaceful rally must not go unpunished
~ Global: Social media companies must step up crisis response on Israel-Palestine as online hate and censorship proliferate
~ Pakistan urged to halt Afghan deportations to avoid ‘human rights catastrophe’
~ Deconstructing the “beheaded babies” misinformation
~ A Halloween party in Boston turned ugly when a gang hurled antisemitic slurs and attacked Jewish teenagers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter