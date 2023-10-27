Tolerance.ca
El Anatsui review: the great Ghanaian sculptor is the talk of London

By Amuche Nnabueze, Lecturer in Art and researcher, University of Nigeria
The international art world is celebrating the Ghanaian artist El Anatsui in London. On 9 October, a gigantic installation of three new works – Behind the Red Moon – opened at the Turbine Hall at the prestigious Tate Modern, displaying what Anatsui is most famous for: unique, large scale sculptural hangings.

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
