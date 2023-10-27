Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Victory for Transgender Rights in Japan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Trans rights event at the Japanese National Diet, October 2022. © 2022 Kanae Doi/Human Rights Watch Today, Japan’s Supreme Court ruled as unconstitutional the country’s law mandating sterilization surgery for transgender people as a requirement for legal gender recognition. The case follows years of advocacy and litigation to remove this abusive and retrograde requirement that contradicts medical best practices and international human rights law. Since 2004, transgender people in Japan who want to legally change their gender must appeal to a family court. Under the…


