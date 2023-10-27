Tolerance.ca
Izikhothane: a deeper history of a South African youth subculture where luxury items are trashed

By Mthobeli Ngcongo, Lecturer in Communication Science, University of the Free State
Sifiso Mnisi, Senior Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Johannesburg
In South Africa, a skhothane is a young, fashionably dressed black urban resident who engages in destructive conspicuous consumption. This involves regular get-togethers on weekends in which groups of izikhothane – most likely male teenagers – gather to compete in mock battles where luxury items are often destroyed. The name is derived from a word in the Zulu language, ukukhotha, meaning “to lick”, but in urban slang it means to boast.

There’s no consensus about when exactly this “youth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
