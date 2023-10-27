Tolerance.ca
Japan: Transgender rights progress as court rules surgery not required for legal gender change

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Supreme Court of Japan’s ruling on Wednesday that a law requiring people who want to legally change gender to undergo reproductive surgery is unconstitutional, Amnesty International East Asia Researcher Boram Jang said:   “This is a landmark decision for transgender rights in Japan, and the latest encouraging sign that countries in the […] The post Japan: Transgender rights progress as court rules surgery not required for legal gender change  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
