Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even if Israel can completely eliminate Hamas, does it have a long-term plan for Gaza?

By Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, Australian National University
Here are six possible options for what a post-war Gaza might look like – and why none will seemingly work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
