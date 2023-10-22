Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From diagnosis to services and support: how Australia's long COVID response is falling short

By Zhen Zheng, Associate Professor, STEM | Health and Biomedical Sciences, RMIT University
Catherine Itsiopoulos, Professor and Dean, School of Health and Biomedical Sciences, RMIT University
Magdalena Plebanski, Professor of Immunology, RMIT University
Rose (Shiqi) Luo, Early career researcher, RMIT University
Around 5-10% of people in Australia experience symptoms for more than three months after a COVID infection, termed long COVID.

So far, more than 200 different symptoms have been recorded, ranging from shortness of breath to fatigue and brain fog. The effects are far-reaching for those with the condition, often affecting their capacity to work and their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
