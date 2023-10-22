Here's what happens to workers when coal-fired power plants close. It isn't good
By Dan Andrews, Visiting Fellow and Director – Micro heterogeneity and Macroeconomic Performance program, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Elyse Dwyer, Researcher, Department of Economics, Macquarie University
Four years after being made redundant, workers in coal-fired power stations made redundant make only one half of what they used to.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 22, 2023