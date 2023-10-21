Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Immediately Restore Electricity, Water, Aid to Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
(Jerusalem) – Israeli authorities need to immediately restore electricity, water, and fuel to Gaza and allow unhindered humanitarian aid to the population, Human Rights Watch said today. Restoring electricity and water would meet at least some of Gaza’s enormous humanitarian needs, including in northern Gaza, despite the damage from the Israeli bombardment to the water and electricity infrastructure. “While aid agencies struggle to squeeze a few trucks of humanitarian aid into southern Gaza via Egypt, the Israeli authorities are keeping their crossings with Gaza closed and refusing to flick the…


Human Rights Watch
More
