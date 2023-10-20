Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Delivering aid during war is tricky − here’s what to know about what Gaza relief operations may face

By Topher L. McDougal, Professor of Economic Development & Peacebuilding, University of San Diego
The politics of delivering aid in war zones are messy, the ethics fraught and the logistics daunting. But getting everything right is essential − and in this instance could save many Gazans’ lives.The Conversation


© The Conversation
