Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Commission of Inquiry finds further evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

A new UN report has found continued evidence of war crimes and human rights violations committed by Russian authorities in Ukraine, including torture, rape and the deportation of children.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: hundreds of tons of supplies are poised to enter but the strip remains cut off by land, air and sea
~ Straw bale hung from London's Millennium Bridge to comply with ancient law – just part of the River Thames' long, legal history
~ Inflation: raising interest rates was never the right medicine – here's why central bankers did it anyway
~ Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here's how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
~ 'We are worn out and no one cares': why ambulance staff in UK and Australia are ready to quit the profession
~ Popular nasal decongestant found to be ineffective by US drugs regulator – what it means for the UK
~ How Sherlock Holmes, ancient Egypt and a mysterious 'curse' inspired Agatha Christie
~ Storm Babet caused dangerous floods as the 'dry side' of Scotland isn't used to such torrential rain
~ The divisions exposed in Britain by the conflict in the Middle East
~ How to watch October's Orionids meteor shower and contemplate the wonders of the sky
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter