Gaza: hundreds of tons of supplies are poised to enter but the strip remains cut off by land, air and sea
By Sarah Schiffling, Deputy Director of the HUMLOG (Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management Research) Institute, Hanken School of Economics
Chris Phelan, Business School Associate Director, Edge Hill University
Gaza desperately needs humanitarian aid, but it’s a complex situation which makes it hard for much-needed supplies to reach a people under siege.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 20, 2023