Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Vivien Leigh survived Hollywood before #MeToo

By Lisa Smithstead, Senior Lecturer in Film Studies, Swansea University
As Hollywood continues to reckon with its past, Vivien Leigh’s story is a reminder of the challenges faced by women, even the most successful ones.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
