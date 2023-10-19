Tolerance.ca
Dressing up for Halloween? You could be in breach of copyright law, but it's unlikely you'll be sued

By Wellett Potter, Lecturer in Law, University of New England
Traditionally seen as an American holiday, more Australians are preparing to celebrate Halloween. Here’s what we know about costumes, cosplay and copyright, just in time for the spooky season.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
