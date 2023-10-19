Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: What is international humanitarian law?

While aid workers serving conflict-affected civilian populations depend on a set of laws to protect them, some warring parties violate these global agreements, from targeting hospitals and schools to blocking aid workers from reaching civilians with lifesaving goods and services.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I once lived on Kibbutz Re'im: Before and after Israeli airstrikes, daily life in Gaza is brutal
~ Dressing up for Halloween? You could be in breach of copyright law, but it's unlikely you'll be sued
~ Why do I bruise so easily? Could it be something serious?
~ As Albanese heads to Washington, what can he hope to bring home?
~ California’s Governor Should Raise Rights Along with Climate in China
~ Hamas-Israel conflict: Algeria offers to host Palestine's football matches – the bigger history
~ Plan to 'retain and explain' controversial statues is flawed – why we should always question our monuments
~ Friday essay: how women writers helped me find my voice after divorce
~ NZ's always-on culture has stretched the 8-hour workday – should the law contain a right to disconnect?
~ We traced a powerful radio signal to the most distant source yet – a galaxy billions of lightyears away
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter