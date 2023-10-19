The climate impact of plastic pollution is negligible – the production of new plastics is the real problem
By Karin Kvale, Senior Scientist, Carbon Cycle Modeller, GNS Science
Andrew Weaver, Professor, School of Earth and Ocean Sciences, University of Victoria
Natalia Gurgacz, Graduate Student, University of Victoria
Stringent measures are needed to prevent plastic pollution. But concerns about carbon leaching from plastic waste would be better aimed at emissions from producing more plastic in the first place.
- Thursday, October 19, 2023