Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have a new defence alliance: an expert view of its chances of success

By Moda Dieng, Professor of Conflict Studies, School of Conflict Studies, Université Saint-Paul / Saint Paul University
Philippe M. Frowd, Associate professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Ecowas’ threats to intervene militarily in Niger played a role in the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States, whose members have pledged to assist each other in the event of aggression.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Holding Hostages is a War Crime
~ Women’s sexual and reproductive rights an ‘unfinished agenda’
~ CBD: why recommended daily dose was lowered from 70mg to 10mg by food regulator
~ Football and big money: what some professional players in Ghana told us about handling their finances
~ Namibia and Angola’s remote Ovahimba mountains reveal a haven for unique plants – new survey
~ Hamas-Israel conflict means Algeria will host Palestine's football matches – there's a bigger history
~ How corporate landlords are eroding affordable housing — and prioritizing profits over human rights
~ How children's secure attachment sets the stage for positive well-being
~ Israel and Palestine: views of students and youth activists shouldn't be dismissed – they have shaped the conversation for years
~ Artificial coral reefs showing early signs they can mimic real reefs killed by climate change – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter