Human Rights Observatory

Hamas-Israel conflict means Algeria will host Palestine's football matches – there's a bigger history

By Mahfoud Amara, Associate Professor in Sport Policy & Management, Qatar University
Palestine was about to embark on its 2026 men’s Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign when the latest round of Hamas-Israeli conflict broke out, making Palestine’s national football stadium in the Israeli-occupied West Bank potentially unsafe for matches. As a result, the Asian Football Confederation asked the football-loving nation to stage its home matches in a neutral venue. Algeria in north Africa


© The Conversation -
