Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How children's secure attachment sets the stage for positive well-being

By Marissa Nivison, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Audrey-Ann Deneault, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
Parents or caregivers who a child can return to in times of distress to receive comfort or protection provide a secure base for the child from which they feel safe to explore the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Holding Hostages is a War Crime
~ Women’s sexual and reproductive rights an ‘unfinished agenda’
~ Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have a new defence alliance: an expert view of its chances of success
~ CBD: why recommended daily dose was lowered from 70mg to 10mg by food regulator
~ Football and big money: what some professional players in Ghana told us about handling their finances
~ Namibia and Angola’s remote Ovahimba mountains reveal a haven for unique plants – new survey
~ Hamas-Israel conflict means Algeria will host Palestine's football matches – there's a bigger history
~ How corporate landlords are eroding affordable housing — and prioritizing profits over human rights
~ Israel and Palestine: views of students and youth activists shouldn't be dismissed – they have shaped the conversation for years
~ Artificial coral reefs showing early signs they can mimic real reefs killed by climate change – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter