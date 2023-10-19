Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Martti Ahtisaari: the Finnish peacemaker who played midwife to Namibian independence

By Henning Melber, Extraordinary Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Ahtisaari’s role in Namibia was crucial. But he left a major legacy in pursuing peace in various places of conflict in his later life too.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
