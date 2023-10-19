Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The West's double standards are once again on display in Israel and Palestine

By M. Muhannad Ayyash, Professor, Sociology, Mount Royal University
Western stances and comments on civilian deaths in Israel and Palestine highlight the double standard that permeates across western governments and institutions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
