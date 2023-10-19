New treatment for postpartum depression offers hope, but the stigma attached to the condition still lingers
By Nicole Lynch, Clinical Nurse Specialist and Visiting Professor of Nursing, Purdue University
Shannon Pickett, Professor of Psychology and Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Purdue University
Half a million new mothers in the US suffer from postpartum depression every year, yet a lack of awareness and stigma toward the condition keep many from getting the help they need.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 19, 2023