Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme weather could burn many investment portfolios by mid-century

By Noël Amenc, Professeur de finance, EDHEC Business School
Abhishek Gupta, Associate Director at the EDHEC Infrastructure Institute, EDHEC Business School
Bertrand Jayles, Senior Sustainability Data Scientist, EDHEC Infrastructure & Private Assets Research Institute, EDHEC Business School
Darwin Marcelo, Project Director at the EDHEC Infrastructure & Private Assets Research Institute, EDHEC Business School
Frédéric Blanc-Brude, Directeur de l'EDHEC Infrastructure Institute, EDHEC Business School
Leonard Lum, Data analyst, EDHECinfra, EDHEC Business School
Nishtha Manocha, EDHECinfra Senior Research Engineer, EDHEC Business School
Qinyu Goh, MSc Urban Science, Sustainability Data Scientist at the EDHEC Infrastructure & Private Assets Research Institute, EDHEC Business School
According to a study by EDHEC, some investors could see the value of their portfolios plummet by 50% by 2050 as a result of the multiplication of extreme weather events.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is there a double standard in how foreign-funded Persian media covers the opposition?
~ The EU and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: many voices, no shared vision
~ The story of Israel and Palestine in comic strips
~ Heart damage: another reason to cut down on children's screen time
~ Cabinet Minister Ed Husic says Palestinians are being 'collectively punished' for Hamas' barbarism
~ Grattan on Friday: Anthony Albanese had good motives but his referendum has done much harm
~ The number of Indigenous people of Sakhalin island in Russia is drastically decreasing
~ Quantum computers in 2023: how they work, what they do, and where they're heading
~ Adele called herself a 'borderline alcoholic'. But is that a real thing?
~ Climate change may make Bordeaux red wines stronger and tastier
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter