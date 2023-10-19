Extreme weather could burn many investment portfolios by mid-century
By Noël Amenc, Professeur de finance, EDHEC Business School
Abhishek Gupta, Associate Director at the EDHEC Infrastructure Institute, EDHEC Business School
Bertrand Jayles, Senior Sustainability Data Scientist, EDHEC Infrastructure & Private Assets Research Institute, EDHEC Business School
Darwin Marcelo, Project Director at the EDHEC Infrastructure & Private Assets Research Institute, EDHEC Business School
Frédéric Blanc-Brude, Directeur de l'EDHEC Infrastructure Institute, EDHEC Business School
Leonard Lum, Data analyst, EDHECinfra, EDHEC Business School
Nishtha Manocha, EDHECinfra Senior Research Engineer, EDHEC Business School
Qinyu Goh, MSc Urban Science, Sustainability Data Scientist at the EDHEC Infrastructure & Private Assets Research Institute, EDHEC Business School
According to a study by EDHEC, some investors could see the value of their portfolios plummet by 50% by 2050 as a result of the multiplication of extreme weather events.
- Thursday, October 19, 2023