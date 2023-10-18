Australia has a new National Skills Agreement. What does this mean for vocational education?
By Pi-Shen Seet, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Edith Cowan University
Janice Jones, Associate Professor, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
The $12.6 billion agreement promises a new era of cooperation between governments, the vocational education and training sector, business and the community.
