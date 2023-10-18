Tolerance.ca
What do a Black scientist, nonprofit executive and filmmaker have in common? They all face racism in the ‘gray areas’ of workplace culture

By Adia Harvey Wingfield, Professor of Sociology, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis
American workplaces talk a lot about diversity these days. In fact, you’d have a hard time finding a company that says it doesn’t value the principle. But despite this – and despite the multibillion-dollar diversity industry – Black workers continue to face significant hiring discrimination, stall out at middle management levels and remain underrepresented…The Conversation


