Evolution revolution: how a Cape Town museum exhibit is rewriting the story of humankind
By Rebecca Ackermann, Professor, Department of Archaeology and Human Evolution Research Institute, University of Cape Town
Wendy Black, Chief Curator of Art & Social History, Iziko Museums of South Africa
Picture your typical human evolution museum display. You walk into a dimly lit space with glass boxes on white plinths or roped off areas. There are lots and lots of bones. Maybe a bit of history on how those bones were collected, and pictures of the famous people – usually men – who collected them. Often there are reconstructions of what these human ancestors might have looked like: dark-skinned and hairless ape-people, walking, mostly naked, holding stone tools, or even being hunted.
But where are you? How does such an exhibit show you who you are and how you came to be?…
- Wednesday, October 18, 2023