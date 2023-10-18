Tapeworm is spreading in Kenya – demand for meat brings parasite to new areas
By Titus Mutwiri, Lecturer, Kenya Methodist University
Eric Fèvre, Professor of Veterinary Infectious Diseases, University of Liverpool and International Livestock Research Institute, Kenya, University of Liverpool
The intersection of infected livestock from endemic tapeworm regions and dogs scavenging for disposed animal by-products creates the perfect storm to infect vulnerable human populations.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 18, 2023