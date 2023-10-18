Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan Should Investigate Claims of Ill-Treatment, Torture

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abduqodir Muminov in the defendant's cage in a courtroom in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 2023. © 2023 Public Domain Last week, Uzbek blogger Abduqodir Muminov alleged in court that he was tortured while in detention. During an appeal hearing, Muminov alleged that police “electrocuted my body, kicked and crushed my genitals, repeatedly hit my leg with a special baton … [and] broke my rib.” In August, Muminov was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison on multiple charges, including bribery and extortion. His sentence was upheld on appeal. Muminov’s allegations…


© Human Rights Watch -
