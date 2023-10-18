Tolerance.ca
Biden’s Middle East trip has messages for both global and domestic audiences

By Allison M. Prasch, Associate Professor of Rhetoric, Politics and Culture, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Until 1906, no US president had ever traveled abroad in office. Then Teddy Roosevelt demonstrated the power of showing up.The Conversation


© The Conversation
