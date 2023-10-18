The Chinese government claims LGBTQ+ people are protected from discrimination. Our interviews with 26 activists tell another story
By Ausma Bernot, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Graduate School of Policing and Security, Charles Sturt University
Sara Davies, Deputy Director (Indo-Pacific Research) ARC Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Griffith University
A survey of 28,454 people found only 5% of LGBTQ+ people in China chose to disclose their sexual and/or gender identity in public settings.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 17, 2023