Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slow solutions to fast-moving ecological crises won’t work – changing basic human behaviours must come first

By Mike Joy, Senior Researcher; Institute for Governance and Policy Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Phoebe Barnard, Affiliate Full Professor, University of Washington; Research Associate, African Climate & Development Initiative and FitzPatrick Institute, University of Cape Town; Founding CEO, Stable Planet Alliance, University of Washington
Ecological overshoot is driven by human consumption and a belief in endless economic growth. Could the marketing and media industries that feed those habits also help change them?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
