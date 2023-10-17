Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Drought in the Amazon: Understanding the causes and the need for an immediate action plan to save the biome

By Lucas Ferrante, Pesquisador Vinculado ao Programa de Pós-graduação em Zoologia, Universidade Federal do Amazonas (UFAM)
A combination of climate change, a strong El Niño and an insistence on works of enormous impact are contributing to an unprecedented and extremely urgent situation in the regionThe Conversation


© The Conversation
